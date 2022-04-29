STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP Anti-Terrorism Squad nabs Bangladeshi with forged PAN, Aadhaar card from Darul Uloom

On sustained questioning, he admitted that he was Talha Talukdar bin Farooq, a resident of Barguali village of Comilla district of Bangladesh

Published: 29th April 2022 05:18 PM

Darul Uloom, Islamic seminary in Deoband. (Photo |EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) nabbed a Bangladeshi in Saharanpur living allegedly on forged documents in Deoband and studying in Darul Uloom, late on Thursday night.

As per ATS sources, the unit got information about Talha who had been residing in Darul Uloom and was involved in “anti-national activities”.

Following the information, the ATS unit arrested Talha, a student of Arbi Alim, and residing in room number 61 of the seminary, said the sources. He was called by the ATS team to the field office of the unit in Saharanpur. The ATS team
recovered a number of forged documents including PAN, Aadhar card, some Bangladeshi currency and a Bangladeshi passport from his possession.

On being questioned about his nationality, he produced a life membership card of Darul Uloom in support of his claim of being an Indian national but failed to give a satisfactory reply to questioning, said the ATS sources.

A photocopy of a Bangladeshi passport and two Bangladesh currency notes were also found from his wallet. The sources claimed that the arrested Bangladeshi national had taken training in Pakistan and was involved in anti-India activities.

On sustained questioning, he admitted that he was Talha Talukdar bin Farooq, a resident of Barguali village of Comilla district of Bangladesh.

He has been arrested and detailed investigations are on to ascertain how he got the forged Indian documents made as well as his Indian network.

