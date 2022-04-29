Uttar Pradesh BJP leader kills self over pressure to bear male child, husband arrested

By PTI

BANDA: The husband of a BJP leader was arrested here on Friday, two days after his wife allegedly hanged herself to death over her in-laws' pressure to give birth to a male child, police said.

Banda's Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra said Deepak Singh, the husband of district panchayat member Shweta Singh Gaur, was arrested during the checking of vehicles in the Mataundh area of the district.

Gaur was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in the Indira Nagar locality of Banda on Wednesday, police had said.

Mishra said though the post-mortem report attributed the woman's death to hanging, her brother had lodged a criminal case accusing his sister's husband, her mother-in-law, father-in-law and elder brother-in-law of killing her.

In his complaint, the BJP leader's brother has also alleged that his sister faced consistent pressure from her in-laws to give birth to a male child and sarcasm over her inability to do so till now.