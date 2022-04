By PTI

NEW DELHI: Flybig airlines on Friday said it will start flights on Shillong-Delhi route from May 2 onward using its Q400 aircraft.

The flights will operate twice a week, its statement mentioned.

The flight will depart from Shillong at 9.20 AM and arrive at Delhi at 12.25 PM, it noted.

The return service will depart from Delhi at 12.55 PM and arrive Shillong at 4.20 PM, it said.

Regional carrier Flybig airlines said it currently operates flights connecting 12 cities in the country.