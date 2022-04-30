STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

First dose to be given as booster to those jabbed with Sputnik V: Advisory Panel 

The Union health ministry also announced that India’s vaccination coverage had crossed the 189 crore landmark milestone on Saturday.

Published: 30th April 2022 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. (File Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ending the wait for those vaccinated with Sputnik V, the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has approved the first dose of Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine as a precautionary dose, official sources said Saturday. 

The government had not taken a call on providing a precaution dose to those jabbed with the Russian vaccine till now as the two doses have different compositions.

The Union health ministry also announced that India’s vaccination coverage had crossed the 189 crore landmark milestone on Saturday.

As the government is pushing for a booster dose for all those above 18 years, the latest approval will enable those who had taken the two Sputnik V vaccine doses way back in July last year.

According to the Cowin app, 12,23,334 people have taken the Sputnik V vaccine. The two doses of Sputnik V are administered at a gap of 21-30 days.

The first dose of the vaccine contains a recombinant adenovirus type 26 (rAd26-S), and the second dose a recombinant adenovirus 5 (rAd5-S).

NTAGI is the highest advisory body on immunisation in the country, consisting of independent experts who provide recommendations to the government after reviewing data on disease burden, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness of vaccines. On Friday, the advisory body had also approved Serum Institute’s Covid-19 Covovax for the 12-17 age group. But, no decision was taken on vaccinating children below 12 years

The move was also taken as the union health ministry had received several representations over the precaution dose of Sputnik V.

An expert panel of India's central drug authority in March had recommended the permission for conducting a phase-3 clinical trial of Sputnik Light as a booster dose. 

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) February this year granted emergency use permission for Sputnik Light vaccine in India, subject to specific regulatory provisions.

The two-dose Sputnik V vaccine was granted approval by DCGI in April 2021 for restricted use in an emergency in India.

The government has allowed paid booster doses for those above 18 years at private vaccination centers. However, it provides free booster doses to those above 60 years, healthcare, and frontline workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sputnik V Sputnik V booster NTAGI Russian vaccine
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp