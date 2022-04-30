STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army looks for artillery guns to be used along LAC

At that altitude and In that terrain, it is difficult to mobilise heavy weapons but new system will help in that regard

Published: 30th April 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Army is set to get stronger firepower along its northern borders with China. Authorities have issued Request For Information (RFI) to procure 105mm/37 calibre mounted gun systems. As per the RFI issued by the Indian Army on April 29, the field regiments will be equipped with the mounted gun systems for better shoot and scoot capability for operations in the mountains.  

“The proposed mounted gun system will be employed in mountains and high-altitude areas along the northern borders of the country for execution of artillery tasks,” the RFI mentioned. Considering the terrain and altitude, it is difficult to mobilise weapons which are heavy but the above mentioned system will help solve that issue.

“These guns will have smaller barrels which may bring down the range which in case of mountains will be enough to reach between 25-30 kms as the atmosphere is rarefied,” said Lt General (retd) VK Chaturvedi. “Also, due to mobility these will be mounted on vehicles that can be moved to positions which otherwise are difficult. Also, the system will be comparatively safer from the counter bombardment of the enemy,” added Lt Gen Chaturvedi, a former artillery officer.

Apart from its long range artillery systems like Bofors, the Indian Army also uses lightweight Howitzers which can be moved fast. The Army also uses towed gun systems which are cumbersome and difficult to move. India and China are involved in a protracted stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh which began in May 2020. Although disengagement of troops from some areas has taken place, it still persists at Hot Spring, Depsang and Demchok.

As per the RFI, the gun system should be able to fire all in-service ammunition at the time of trials and also have the capability to operate on existing roads and tracks in mountains and high-altitude areas. In addition to indirect engagement of the targets, the gun system should have the capability to engage targets by direct firing or direct and indirect firing during day and night. The system should also have built-in test facility to support fault finding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian army China LAC
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp