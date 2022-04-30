Army looks for artillery guns to be used along LAC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is set to get stronger firepower along its northern borders with China. Authorities have issued Request For Information (RFI) to procure 105mm/37 calibre mounted gun systems. As per the RFI issued by the Indian Army on April 29, the field regiments will be equipped with the mounted gun systems for better shoot and scoot capability for operations in the mountains.

“The proposed mounted gun system will be employed in mountains and high-altitude areas along the northern borders of the country for execution of artillery tasks,” the RFI mentioned. Considering the terrain and altitude, it is difficult to mobilise weapons which are heavy but the above mentioned system will help solve that issue.

“These guns will have smaller barrels which may bring down the range which in case of mountains will be enough to reach between 25-30 kms as the atmosphere is rarefied,” said Lt General (retd) VK Chaturvedi. “Also, due to mobility these will be mounted on vehicles that can be moved to positions which otherwise are difficult. Also, the system will be comparatively safer from the counter bombardment of the enemy,” added Lt Gen Chaturvedi, a former artillery officer.

Apart from its long range artillery systems like Bofors, the Indian Army also uses lightweight Howitzers which can be moved fast. The Army also uses towed gun systems which are cumbersome and difficult to move. India and China are involved in a protracted stand-off along the LAC in eastern Ladakh which began in May 2020. Although disengagement of troops from some areas has taken place, it still persists at Hot Spring, Depsang and Demchok.

As per the RFI, the gun system should be able to fire all in-service ammunition at the time of trials and also have the capability to operate on existing roads and tracks in mountains and high-altitude areas. In addition to indirect engagement of the targets, the gun system should have the capability to engage targets by direct firing or direct and indirect firing during day and night. The system should also have built-in test facility to support fault finding.