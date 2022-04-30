STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cases rising in Maharashtra, mostly in populated places

Covid-19 cases have started rising in Maharashtra once again. These are mainly in the populated places like Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

Published: 30th April 2022

COVID-19. Coronavirus, Delhi COVID

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Covid-19 cases have started rising in Maharashtra once again. These are mainly in the populated places like Mumbai, Thane and Pune. There were 943 active cases in the state on Friday. According to Maharashtra health department data, Thane has witnessed a 40.77% surge in cases in the last week and Mumbai 40.77%. Cases have increased by 33% in Raigad district.

The data revealed that on April 16, there were 624 active cases in Maharashtra. It went up to 762 on April 21 and 916 on April 24. Most of these cases — 549 — are in Mumbai. Pune has 215, Thane 77 and Dhule 19. The districts of Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Wasim and Wardha reported zero active cases.

Of the 943 active cases, 37 are admitted to hospitals, 892 are asymptomatic, while 14 are serious. Ten of them are in ICU and four on oxygen support. The data revealed that positivity rate is highest in Dhule (4.83%), followed by Pune (1.53%) and Akola (1.42%). In nine districts, weekly positivity rate is more than the state average of 0.73%.

