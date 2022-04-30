China relents, agrees to take Indian students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major relief for Indian medical students enrolled in Chinese universities, Beijing on Friday announced plans to permit the return of “some” of them who have been stranded in India for over two years because of visa and flight restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing that the country “attaches high importance to Indian students’ concerns”. “We have shared with the Indian sides the procedures and experience of other countries’ students returning to China.

The work for Indian students’ return has already started. All that remains to be done is for the Indian side to provide the list of students who need to come back to China,” Zhao said, adding that India may need some time to collect the names.

The spokesperson, however, added that the “current complex and severe” Covid-19 situation also had to be kept in mind while allowing foreign students to return. “In handling international students returning to China for studies, we need to consider the international epidemic situation, the evolving circumstances, and their majors. This principle applies equally to all foreign students,” Zhao added.

Following Zhao’s announcement, the Indian Embassy in Beijing issued a statement saying the Chinese side had expressed its willingness to consider facilitating the return of Indian students “on a need-assessed basis”.The Embassy said it would prepare a list of such students and shared it with the Chinese side and asked the Indian students to provide the necessary information by filling up the Google Form at this link (https://forms.gle/MJmgByc7BrJj9MPv7), latest by May 8,” it stated.

Once the collated information is shared with the Chinese, they would consult relevant departments to verify the list and indicate whether the identified students can travel to complete the course, the statement said. This coordination process would be carried out in a time-bound manner, the embassy added.