Curfew in patiala after clash leaves four injured

CHANDIGARH: Patiala district authorities on Friday imposed a curfew in the city after four people were injured in a clash and stone throwing during an anti-Khalistan protest. The police had to fire in the air to scare away a crowd brandishing swords and sharp weapons.

The injured included station house officer Karamvir Singh and two civilians. No arrests have been made so far. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered an inquiry amid a severe criticism of the AAP government by the opposition.

The trouble started when Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) activists led by Harish Singla tried to take out a protest march from Arya Samaj Chowk to Kali Devi temple. Members of a Sikh outfit and Nihangs opposing the march gathered at a spot and a clash looked imminent.

A group of people protest against Shiv

Sena workers near the same spot | Pti

The police tried to stop armed Sikh activists from marching towards the temple raising pro-Khalistan slogans. The police had denied permission to both protest marches. The police fired 15 rounds in the air to bring the situation under control. The situation, however, remained tense as pro-Khalistan supporters staged a sit-in at a roundabout and continued to raise separatist slogans.

Sources said the police have registered a case against unknown persons in a firing and stabbing incident in which one person was injured. Singla said the banned Sikhs for Justice convener Gurpatwant Pannu had given a call to mark the foundation day of ‘Khalistan’ on April 29. “The Shiv Sena will never allow Khalistan to be formed in Punjab or anywhere in the country,’’ he said.

Sources said the state unit of Shiv Sena led by Yograj Sharma had earlier expelled Harish Singla for anti-party activities. Singla, however, said Sharma had no authority to expel him.Patiala District Commissioner Sakhshi Sawhney has clamped curfew in the district from 7 pm today to 6 am on Saturday. She has also appealed to residents to maintain peace and harmony. She said the situation was under control and continuously monitored.

The ruling AAP in a statement issued by its chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said, “The incidents at Patiala are the doings of our political opponents, who were rattled with the breaking of various nexuses by the government. The government is dealing with the situation effectively. The CM has convened a meeting of senior officers to take stock of the situation in the city.”

Former CM Amarinder Singh, who belongs to Patiala and whose ancestors ruled the area before Independence, blamed the “incompetence of the new government” for the communal tension. He said the law and order situation was continuously deteriorating in Punjab. “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio, has no authority of his own, as all decisions are taken by Arvind Kejriwal,” said Amarinder.

Displeased CM holds high-level meeting

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann held a meeting of police and other officials to assess the situation and expreessed displeasure over the way it had been handled. The intelligence wing of the state police had alerted the district police that such an incident might take place, but the district police took the input lightly. Mann ordered an immediate inquiry