Mamata Banarjee meets Kejriwal in Delhi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The half an hour-long meeting of TMC chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee late on Friday evening with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal set a buzz on the formation of a new front in opposition against the BJP.

Kejariwal reached the official residence of TMC MP and Mamata's cousin-Abhishekh Banerjee, late evening and held a confidential meeting with Mamata Banerjee and other senior of TMC.

Though none of these leaders stated anything about what was discussed in the meeting, sources close to TMC in Delhi, said that matters over opposition unity and strategies to take on the political hegemony of BJP could have been the topics.

Mamata Banerjee has visited the national capital thrice after she won the complete majority in West Bengal decimating all political hypes and political hurrah.

She is slated to attend a conference of chief ministers and judiciary in the premises of the supreme court on April 30, which is likely to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, sources said that Arvind Kejariwal and Mamata Banerjee have agreed in principle to bury the old political differences to take the BJP together in the upcoming LS elections in 2024 as both accuse the Modi government of being vindictive with their governments.

"It is understood that Didi might have asked to work on a new third front exclusive Congress Party, which is politically unable to take the BJP in Opposition on driving seat", a close TMC source said, adding that both the leaders after meeting exhibited and exuded a new kind of confidence-never seen before.

Mamata Banerjee was heard congratulating Arvind Kejriwal for the grand victory in Punjab while Kejriwal was heard welcoming Mamata Banerjee in the national capital.