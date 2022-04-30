STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Merger makes BJP’s naga ally strong

According to political observers in the state, the NDPP’s ties with the BJP, which is a component of the government, have strained in recent months. 

Published: 30th April 2022

Former Nagaland CM TR Zeliang

Former Nagaland CM TR Zeliang (File | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  In a major political development in Nagaland, 21 of the 25 MLAs of Naga People’s Front (NPF), led by former Chief Minister TR Zeliang, on  Friday “merged” themselves with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) which heads the state’s ruling coalition United Democratic Alliance or UDA.

The merger assumes significance as the state will go to polls early next year. In September last year, the ruling coalition had accommodated the NPF, which was then the only opposition party with members in the Assembly, in the government, thereby making it an “all-party” dispensation which was later named UDA.

According to political observers in the state, the NDPP’s ties with the BJP, which is a component of the government, have strained in recent months.  A few days ago, the CM had stripped Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton (of BJP) of the roads and bridges portfolio and offered the portfolio of land resources but he rejected it. Patton has for long been aspiring to be the CM.

With the elections round the corner, the development indicates the NDPP wants to become less dependent on the BJP. It now has 42 MLAs in the 60-member Assembly. Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer wrote in an order that he has received the claim of merger of 21 MLAs of NPF with NDPP. “They have stated in their individual letters as well as in common resolution adopted, that they have merged with NDPP on April 29. Requests have been made by these members to carry out the necessary changes in the relevant records as per the Rules.” 

Government spokesman and Minister Neiba Kronu said the MLAs wanted to work under the leadership of CM Neiphiu Rio.  Kronu, however, said the NDPP’s relationship with ally BJP would continue. “We are here to strengthen each other. Our coalition will continue,” he said.

