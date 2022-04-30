STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mobile internet services suspended in Punjab's Patiala 

Published: 30th April 2022 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bricks on the ground as security personnel patrol after a clash between two groups near Kali Mata Mandir in Patiala on Friday

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Saturday suspended mobile internet and SMS services, except voice calls, in Patiala district a day after clashes between two groups over an anti-Khalistan march left four people injured.

The order to suspend the services was issued by the home affairs and justice department and heavy police security was deployed at the site of the clashes outside the Kali Mata temple in Patiala.

"In exercise of power conferred upon me by virtue of temporary suspension of telecom services (public emergency or public safety) rules, 2017, I Anurag Verma, principal secretary, home affairs and justice, do hereby order suspension of the mobile internet services (2G/3G/45/CDMA), all SMS services and all dongle services etc provided on mobile networks except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of the district of Patiala from 9:30 am to 6 pm on April 30," the order read.

Four people were injured as the two groups clashed and hurled stones at each other on Friday and police fired in the air to bring the situation under control.

Comments

