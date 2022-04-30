STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Negative Covid report or vaccination certificate not compulsory for Char Dham yatra: Uttarakhand govt 

However, it will be compulsory for them to register on the tourism department's portal before setting out on the pilgrimage, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said.

Published: 30th April 2022 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

COVID-19. Coronavirus, Delhi COVID

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Carrying a negative Covid report or vaccination certificate is not mandatory for pilgrims coming to Uttarakhand for this year's Char Dham Yatra, a senior government official said on Saturday.

However, it will be compulsory for them to register on the tourism department's portal before setting out on the pilgrimage, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu said after holding a meeting with officials Friday night to discuss the yatra and how to conduct it successfully.

Checking pilgrims coming from outside the state for a negative Covid report or vaccination certificate will not be mandatory till further orders, Sandhu said.

It is being done so that devotees do not face any inconvenience on arrival and there is no crowding on the state's borders, he said.

However, he asked officials to constantly monitor the situation.

The meeting was attended by the state's police chief, secretaries of health and tourism departments, officials of the Mandir Samiti and the district magistrates concerned.

The Char Dham Yatra begins on May 3 with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples.

Kedarnath will open on May 6 and Badrinath on May 8.

With Covid-related restrictions lifted, a record number of pilgrims is likely to visit the Himalayan temples this year.

Hotels and Dharamshalas located along the yatra route are reporting they are fully booked in advance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Char Dham yatra Uttarakhand Covid Covid testing
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp