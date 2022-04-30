STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PMO says ‘no’ to Bengal proposal for Modi-Mamata meeting this weekend

Cites PM’s ‘tight’ schedule; CM was planning to raise issue of ED, CBI ‘targeting’ TMC leaders

Published: 30th April 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  The PMO has declined a proposal by West Bengal government that sought a meeting of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the former’s two-day visit to the national capital.  Mamata landed in New Delhi on Friday evening to attend a conference of chief ministers and judges scheduled on Saturday.

Even though the Bengal CM was all set to discuss a slew of issues ranging from the state’s dues from the Centre to the use of agencies like CBI and ED against Trinamool Congress leaders with the PM, the South Block told the state government that the meeting would not be possible because of Modi’s “tight schedule”.

The PMO’s red signal came amid Mamata hitting out at Modi on the issue of states charging VAT on fuel price. The PM, in a virtual meeting with chief minister to discuss the Covid-19 situation, had requested the opposition-led states to reduce VAT on fuel.

The TMC leadership said they were looking forward to the meeting of Mamata and Modi. “In the virtual meet, the CM didn’t get any chance to express her opinion. There were several issues needed to be discussed with the PM face-to-face, especially Centre using its agencies against our leaders,” said a senior TMC leader.

Referring to her Delhi visit, Mamata on Thursday said, “This time, I don’t have any meeting with the Prime Minister.” Sources in the state government said the CM made the statement after there was no green signal from the PMO confirming her meeting with the PM. Mamata, however, did not specify it.  
Hours after Mamata’s arrival in Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met her, their first meeting after the recent Assembly polls in five states. “It was a courtesy call,” TMC leaders said.

