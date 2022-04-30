Rana couple part of plot to topple Maha govt: Cops

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: In the sedition case involving the Rana couple, the Mumbai police on Friday filed an affidavit before a special judge alleging that the couple was part of a larger conspiracy of the BJP to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Independent MLA Ravi Rana and his wife Navneet Rana, a Lok Sabha MP, recently announced recitation of Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence. They were arrested on sedition and other charges.

Opposing bail for the couple, public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat on Friday submitted a 19-page affidavit of the Mumbai police against the Rana couple. The affidavit said the couple faced serious charges of forgery and attempt to murder. The court will hear the bail application on April 30.

The affidavit claimed that the alleged conspiracy was meant to create a law and order situation. “Some BJP leaders who have been deprived of power are strongly opposing the administrative policies of the present government and criticizing Shiv Sena for their stand on Hindutva. Therefore, political parties including independent MLA and Lok Sabha MP are raising a non-issue alleging that the Chief Minister is against Hindutva,” said the affidavit.