Speed up process to fill HC vacancies, says CJI

NEW DELHI: Flagging the issue of vacancies during the 39th Chief Justices’ conference, CJI N V Ramana on Friday urged the Chief Justices of all the 25 High Courts to send names for elevation as judges at the earliest.

Inaugurating the conference, which took place after a gap of six years, the CJI also highlighted the judiciary’s collective efforts, which he said helped fill 126 vacancies filled in less than a year. The Supreme Court has got nine new judges, while 10 new Chief Justices of High Courts have been appointed and 50 more appointments are expected to take place soon, he added.

“This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted cooperation and commitment to the institution. I request the Chief Justices of high courts, which are still having vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest,” the CJI said.

Justice Ramana also emphasised that High Court CJs should keep social diversity in mind while expediting the process of recommending names for elevation. He said the aim and object of the conference was to discuss and identify the problems affecting the administration of justice. Several issues of concern were brought to his notice and he had been taking up those issues with the Government of India, the CJI said.

The conclusions and resolutions from the Friday conference will form the basis of deliberations in the Joint Conference on Saturday. “We will take these up with the government, and attempt to build consensus around the same.”