STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Speed up process to fill HC vacancies, says CJI

“This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted cooperation and commitment to the institution."

Published: 30th April 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

CJI N V Ramana and others at the Chief Justices’ conference in New Delhi | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Flagging the issue of vacancies during the 39th Chief Justices’ conference, CJI N V Ramana on Friday urged the Chief Justices of all the 25 High Courts to send names for elevation as judges at the earliest. 

Inaugurating the conference, which took place after a gap of six years, the CJI also highlighted the judiciary’s collective efforts, which he said helped fill 126 vacancies filled in less than a year. The Supreme Court has got nine new judges, while 10 new Chief Justices of High Courts have been appointed and 50 more appointments are expected to take place soon, he added.

“This remarkable feat could be achieved because of your wholehearted cooperation and commitment to the institution. I request the Chief Justices of high courts, which are still having vacancies, to forward the names for elevation at the earliest,” the CJI said.

Justice Ramana also emphasised that High Court CJs should keep social diversity in mind while expediting the process of recommending names for elevation. He said the aim and object of the conference was to discuss and identify the problems affecting the administration of justice. Several issues of concern were brought to his notice and he had been taking up those issues with the Government of India, the CJI said.

The conclusions and resolutions from the Friday conference will form the basis of deliberations in the Joint Conference on Saturday. “We will take these up with the government, and attempt to build consensus around the same.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CJI Justice HC
India Matters
The draft architecture plan for Puri Heritage Corridor project. (Photo | EPS)
Congress raises doubts over Puri Heritage Corridor Project
Image used for representational purpose only.
22,000 students enrolled in Chinese universities stranded in India for 2 years
LIC. (File Photo)
LIC policyholders open record number of demat accounts
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)
Early to say if covid variants XD, XE are causing rise

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp