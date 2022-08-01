Army to hold joint drills with Oman and Vietnam

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In its bid to bolster military ties, the Indian Army soldiers are scheduled to hold exercises with the Army personnel of Oman and Vietnam, the two countries which are strategically significant for India, starting today.

According to the Indian Army, the 4th edition of the exercise AL Najah with the Royal Army of Oman will be held at the foreign training node of Mahajan Field Firing ranges (Rajasthan) from August 1 to 13 in which 60 personnel from the Sultan of Oman Parachute Regiment will hold exercise with Indian troops from 18 Mechanised Infantry Battalion.

The Indian Army on Sunday said, “The scope of the exercise includes professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills & procedures, the establishment of joint command & control structures and elimination of terrorist threats. The joint exercise would focus on Counter Terrorism Operations, Regional Security Operations and Peace Keeping Operations under United Nations charter apart from organising joint physical training schedules, tactical drills, techniques and procedures.”

The other exercise is with Vietnam. The 3rd edition of Vietnam-India bilateral army exercise “Vinbax 2022” at Chandimandir will be held from Aug 1-20. Around 45 members of the Vietnam People’s Army will take part in the exercise.

NEW DELHI: In its bid to bolster military ties, the Indian Army soldiers are scheduled to hold exercises with the Army personnel of Oman and Vietnam, the two countries which are strategically significant for India, starting today. According to the Indian Army, the 4th edition of the exercise AL Najah with the Royal Army of Oman will be held at the foreign training node of Mahajan Field Firing ranges (Rajasthan) from August 1 to 13 in which 60 personnel from the Sultan of Oman Parachute Regiment will hold exercise with Indian troops from 18 Mechanised Infantry Battalion. The Indian Army on Sunday said, “The scope of the exercise includes professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills & procedures, the establishment of joint command & control structures and elimination of terrorist threats. The joint exercise would focus on Counter Terrorism Operations, Regional Security Operations and Peace Keeping Operations under United Nations charter apart from organising joint physical training schedules, tactical drills, techniques and procedures.” The other exercise is with Vietnam. The 3rd edition of Vietnam-India bilateral army exercise “Vinbax 2022” at Chandimandir will be held from Aug 1-20. Around 45 members of the Vietnam People’s Army will take part in the exercise.