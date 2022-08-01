BJP-JDU will fight 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, Modi will be PM candidate: Amit Shah

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: BJP will contest 2024 Lok Sabha election under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a joint meeting of executive committee of seven frontal organisations of the party in Patna on Sunday.

Union minister Amit Shah and national president of the party J P Nadda were among prominent leaders who attended the meeting which was held in Bihar for the first time. The meeting was presided over by Shah.

A senior leader of the party who was present at the meeting said that it was unanimously decided to nominate Narendra Modi as the party's prime ministerial candidate for the third consecutive term in the next Lok Sabha election.

Later Amit Shah, known as the party's ace strategist, told the media that BJP would win more seats in next Lok Sabha polls. “Hum abhi se jyada seats se jeet hasil karenge,” he asserted.

ALSO READ | Interview: ‘2024 Lok Sabha elections will be Modi versus Mamata’

Responding to a query, he said that both Lok Sabha and state assembly elections in Bihar would be contested under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The party's alliance with JDU in Bihar was also discussed.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP and JDU will fight together in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly elections. There is no confusion about this."

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in 2025, a year after the general elections.

Earlier, Shah was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders at the Patna airport from where he straightway left in a car for the Gayan Bhavan auditorium, the venue of the meeting.

READ HERE | Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP 'Mission South' gets a push with four Rajya Sabha nominations

Later, he held discussions with the party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other senior leaders at the party office.

It was Shah's maiden visit to the state capital after being inducted in the union cabinet. However, neither Shah nor Nadda could meet chief minister Nitish Kumar as the latter was in home isolation as he had tested positive for coronavirus.

(With ANI inputs)

PATNA: BJP will contest 2024 Lok Sabha election under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A resolution to this effect was passed at a joint meeting of executive committee of seven frontal organisations of the party in Patna on Sunday. Union minister Amit Shah and national president of the party J P Nadda were among prominent leaders who attended the meeting which was held in Bihar for the first time. The meeting was presided over by Shah. A senior leader of the party who was present at the meeting said that it was unanimously decided to nominate Narendra Modi as the party's prime ministerial candidate for the third consecutive term in the next Lok Sabha election. Later Amit Shah, known as the party's ace strategist, told the media that BJP would win more seats in next Lok Sabha polls. “Hum abhi se jyada seats se jeet hasil karenge,” he asserted. ALSO READ | Interview: ‘2024 Lok Sabha elections will be Modi versus Mamata’ Responding to a query, he said that both Lok Sabha and state assembly elections in Bihar would be contested under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar. The party's alliance with JDU in Bihar was also discussed. BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP and JDU will fight together in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly elections. There is no confusion about this." The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in 2025, a year after the general elections. Earlier, Shah was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders at the Patna airport from where he straightway left in a car for the Gayan Bhavan auditorium, the venue of the meeting. READ HERE | Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP 'Mission South' gets a push with four Rajya Sabha nominations Later, he held discussions with the party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other senior leaders at the party office. It was Shah's maiden visit to the state capital after being inducted in the union cabinet. However, neither Shah nor Nadda could meet chief minister Nitish Kumar as the latter was in home isolation as he had tested positive for coronavirus. (With ANI inputs)