Home Nation

BJP-JDU will fight 2024 Lok Sabha elections together, Modi will be PM candidate: Amit Shah

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in 2025, a year after the general elections.

Published: 01st August 2022 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

AmitShah-JPNadda-PatnaBJPmeet

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J. Nadda during the two-day joint national executive meeting of different BJP cells, in Patna, on July 31, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: BJP will contest 2024 Lok Sabha election under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a joint meeting of executive committee of seven frontal organisations of the party in Patna on Sunday.

Union minister Amit Shah and national president of the party J P Nadda were among prominent leaders who attended the meeting which was held in Bihar for the first time. The meeting was presided over by Shah.

A senior leader of the party who was present at the meeting said that it was unanimously decided to nominate Narendra Modi as the party's prime ministerial candidate for the third consecutive term in the next Lok Sabha election.

Later Amit Shah, known as the party's ace strategist, told the media that BJP would win more seats in next Lok Sabha polls. “Hum abhi se jyada seats se jeet hasil karenge,” he asserted.

ALSO READ | Interview: ‘2024 Lok Sabha elections will be Modi versus Mamata’

Responding to a query, he said that both Lok Sabha and state assembly elections in Bihar would be contested under the leadership of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The party's alliance with JDU in Bihar was also discussed.

BJP General Secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP and JDU will fight together in 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 assembly elections. There is no confusion about this."

The assembly elections in Bihar will be held in 2025, a year after the general elections.

Earlier, Shah was accorded a warm welcome by party leaders at the Patna airport from where he straightway left in a car for the Gayan Bhavan auditorium, the venue of the meeting.

READ HERE | Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP 'Mission South' gets a push with four Rajya Sabha nominations

Later, he held discussions with the party MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and other senior leaders at the party office.

It was Shah's maiden visit to the state capital after being inducted in the union cabinet. However, neither Shah nor Nadda could meet chief minister Nitish Kumar as the latter was in home isolation as he had tested positive for coronavirus.

(With ANI inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah 2024 Lok Sabha elections 2025 Assembly elections Narendra Modi BJP and JDU BJP Meeting
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp