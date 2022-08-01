Home Nation

Bengal to carve out seven new districts, Cabinet reshuffle on cards: Mamata 

After Partha Chatterjee was relieved of his ministerial duties, following his recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, portfolios held by him were taken over by the TMC boss.

Published: 01st August 2022 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Rubbishing media reports about the possible dissolution of the state cabinet, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that a reshuffle was on the cards, with four to five new faces expected to get inducted into the council of ministers.

Bengal is also set to get seven new districts. "The state cabinet okayed the proposal today," Banerjee said. The new districts -- Berhampore, Kandi, Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Ichamati, Ranaghat and Bishnupur -- will take the total number to 30.

"The decision was taken to ensure smooth administrative operations," a senior official of the state government said.

Banerjee also said that several departments were currently functioning without any dedicated minister, and it wasn't possible for her to shoulder these responsibilities alone.

"We have to reshuffle our Cabinet. But (I) do not have any plan to dissolve the Cabinet and come up with a new one. There are several departments which have no one at the helm. I alone cannot shoulder (the) responsibilities of all these departments," Banerjee said.

"We will introduce four to five new faces in the Cabinet. The reshuffle will be carried out on Wednesday," the chief minister added.

Departments of Panchayat, Public Health Engineering, Consumer Affairs & Self Help Group are currently looked after by Banerjee.

After Partha Chatterjee was relieved of his ministerial duties, following his recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the school job scam, portfolios he held "in industries and parliamentary affairs" were also taken over by him the TMC boss.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal West Bengal cabinet TMC Partha Chatterjee Bengal new districts
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp