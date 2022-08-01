Centre forms task force to monitor monkeypox situation in India closely

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre has formed a task force on monkeypox to closely monitor the emerging situation in India and decide on response initiatives to tackle the spread of the disease, official sources said on Monday.

The announcement from the Union Health Ministry came following samples of a 22-year-old man who died in Kerala last week and came out positive for monkeypox on Monday. The deceased had earlier tested positive for monkeypox in the UAE.

So far, India has confirmed four monkeypox cases, three in Kerala and one in Delhi. Officials said two foreign nationals, who were detected with monkeypox symptoms, were kept in quarantine in Delhi hospital. The Delhi man, who has earlier tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, is said to be stable.

Officials said the decision to constitute the task force was taken at a high-level meeting held on July 26 at the level of the principal secretary to the prime minister.

Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (health) will head the task force.

ALSO READ | Kerala youth who returned from UAE is India's first monkeypox victim

The National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Union Health Ministry have been asked to work on a targeted communication strategy to promote timely reporting, detection of cases and management of patients, officials said.

Officials said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had been directed to operationalise its network of labs and make arrangements for requisite diagnostics of monkeypox disease.

On July 23, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Globally, over 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 78 countries. WHO also clarified its earlier statement that the viral disease was detected among men who have sex with men, which triggered a hoax demonising the LGBTQ community by putting out a public health advisory, stating that the risk of monkeypox is not just limited to them.

The union health ministry has undertaken several initiatives, which include strengthening health screening at Points of Entry and operationalisation of 15 laboratories under the ICMR to undertake tests for monkeypox disease, officials said.

It also issued comprehensive guidelines in May on the disease covering both public health and clinical management aspects.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis - a virus transmitted to humans from animals -with symptoms similar to smallpox, although clinically less severe. Monkeypox typically manifests with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to various medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting two to four weeks.

NEW DELHI: The Centre has formed a task force on monkeypox to closely monitor the emerging situation in India and decide on response initiatives to tackle the spread of the disease, official sources said on Monday. The announcement from the Union Health Ministry came following samples of a 22-year-old man who died in Kerala last week and came out positive for monkeypox on Monday. The deceased had earlier tested positive for monkeypox in the UAE. So far, India has confirmed four monkeypox cases, three in Kerala and one in Delhi. Officials said two foreign nationals, who were detected with monkeypox symptoms, were kept in quarantine in Delhi hospital. The Delhi man, who has earlier tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, is said to be stable. Officials said the decision to constitute the task force was taken at a high-level meeting held on July 26 at the level of the principal secretary to the prime minister. Dr V K Paul, NITI Aayog member (health) will head the task force. ALSO READ | Kerala youth who returned from UAE is India's first monkeypox victim The National Aids Control Organisation (NACO) and the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in the Union Health Ministry have been asked to work on a targeted communication strategy to promote timely reporting, detection of cases and management of patients, officials said. Officials said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had been directed to operationalise its network of labs and make arrangements for requisite diagnostics of monkeypox disease. On July 23, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern. Globally, over 18,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 78 countries. WHO also clarified its earlier statement that the viral disease was detected among men who have sex with men, which triggered a hoax demonising the LGBTQ community by putting out a public health advisory, stating that the risk of monkeypox is not just limited to them. The union health ministry has undertaken several initiatives, which include strengthening health screening at Points of Entry and operationalisation of 15 laboratories under the ICMR to undertake tests for monkeypox disease, officials said. It also issued comprehensive guidelines in May on the disease covering both public health and clinical management aspects. Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis - a virus transmitted to humans from animals -with symptoms similar to smallpox, although clinically less severe. Monkeypox typically manifests with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to various medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting two to four weeks.