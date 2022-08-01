Home Nation

Four dead, 9 injured in hospital fire in Madhya Pradesh 

The fire erupted at New Life Multi-speciality Hospital near Damoh Naka under the Gohalpur police station area of Jabalpur in the afternoon, Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Bahuguna said.

Fire broke out at a private hospital in Jabalpur. (Screengrab from ANI video)

By Online Desk

JABALPUR: Four people were killed and nine others injured in a fire that broke out at a private hospital here on Monday, an official said.

"It was a massive fire, and our teams rescued all the people trapped inside the hospital. A short circuit could be the reason for the fire," Akhilesh Gaur, CSP Jabalpur said.

Jabalpur Collector Dr Ilayaraja T said a rescue operation was on at the hospital to evacuate patients. The collector confirmed the death of four people and injuries to nine others in the blaze. However, it was not immediately clear if the deceased included patients.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each for the next of kin of 4 people who lost their lives in the fire incident at Jabalpur Hospital

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)

