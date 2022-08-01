Gyanvapi case: Lawyer representing masjid committee dies due to cardiac arrest

By PTI

VARANASI: Lawyer representing the masjid committee in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case died due to cardiac arrest, family sources said here.

He was 62.

Abhay Nath Yadav died on Sunday night and will be cremated on Monday, they said.

Yadav was a prominent lawyer representing the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee in the case.

The Allahabad High Court had last week adjourned the hearing of the case till August 3 challenging the maintainability of a 1991 suit seeking right to worship by Hindu petitioners.

