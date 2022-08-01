Home Nation

Lawyer Abhay Nath Yadav, representing AIM in Gyanvapi case, dies of a heart attack

Significantly, on August 4, a reply from the Muslim side in the ongoing Gyanvapi case was due, and Abhay Nath Yadav’s involvement would have been crucial.

Published: 01st August 2022 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo security personnel stand guard as Muslims arrive in a large number at the Gyanvapi mosque to offer Friday prayers, in Varanasi, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Senior lawyer Abhay Nath Yadav, representing Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM), the management committee of Gaynvapi mosque, in ongoing litigation over Gyanvapi in Varanasi sessions and district court, died of massive heart attack on late Sunday night. Yadav breathed his last in a hospital on Maqbool Alam Road in Varanasi.

Speaking about the sudden demise of Abhay Nath Yadav, senior lawyer of Banaras Bar Association Nityanand Rai said that Yadav got a major heart attack around 10:30 pm on Sunday night and was rushed to Trimurti Hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Yadav was then taken by his family to another hospital where the doctors confirmed his death.

Significantly, on August 4, a reply from the Muslim side in the ongoing Gyanvapi case was due, and Abhay Nath Yadav’s involvement would have been crucial.

The AIM which manages the affairs and upkeep of Gyanvapi mosque has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal on the mosque premises.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Abhay Nath Yadav Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Heart attack
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp