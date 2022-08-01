Lawyer Abhay Nath Yadav, representing AIM in Gyanvapi case, dies of a heart attack

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Senior lawyer Abhay Nath Yadav, representing Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM), the management committee of Gaynvapi mosque, in ongoing litigation over Gyanvapi in Varanasi sessions and district court, died of massive heart attack on late Sunday night. Yadav breathed his last in a hospital on Maqbool Alam Road in Varanasi.

Speaking about the sudden demise of Abhay Nath Yadav, senior lawyer of Banaras Bar Association Nityanand Rai said that Yadav got a major heart attack around 10:30 pm on Sunday night and was rushed to Trimurti Hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Yadav was then taken by his family to another hospital where the doctors confirmed his death.

Significantly, on August 4, a reply from the Muslim side in the ongoing Gyanvapi case was due, and Abhay Nath Yadav’s involvement would have been crucial.

The AIM which manages the affairs and upkeep of Gyanvapi mosque has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal on the mosque premises.

LUCKNOW: Senior lawyer Abhay Nath Yadav, representing Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM), the management committee of Gaynvapi mosque, in ongoing litigation over Gyanvapi in Varanasi sessions and district court, died of massive heart attack on late Sunday night. Yadav breathed his last in a hospital on Maqbool Alam Road in Varanasi. Speaking about the sudden demise of Abhay Nath Yadav, senior lawyer of Banaras Bar Association Nityanand Rai said that Yadav got a major heart attack around 10:30 pm on Sunday night and was rushed to Trimurti Hospital where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Yadav was then taken by his family to another hospital where the doctors confirmed his death. Significantly, on August 4, a reply from the Muslim side in the ongoing Gyanvapi case was due, and Abhay Nath Yadav’s involvement would have been crucial. The AIM which manages the affairs and upkeep of Gyanvapi mosque has challenged the maintainability of a suit filed by five Hindu women seeking permission for daily worship of the Shringar Gauri Sthal on the mosque premises.