Mahant Vijaydas death: Mining activities to be stopped in Bharatpur's Pasopa village

Gehlot met seers, public representatives and a delegation of villagers from Pasopa and nearby villages at the chief minister's residence here and assured them that all their demands will be fulfilled.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said instructions have been given by his government to stop all mining activities in Pasopa village of Bharatpur and the land will be transferred to the forest department.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the chief minister said keeping in mind the demand of the seers, the government has already given in-principle consent to ban all types of mining in the area, which is of religious importance.

Despite this, the death of Mahant Vijaydas is unfortunate, he added.

Das immolated himself earlier this month during a protest against mining activities in the area.

The chief minister said instructions have been issued by the government to stop all mining activities in the area, adding that the land will be transferred to the forest department.

He said earlier also, on the demand of seers, the government had closed mines in the area and currently, the process to close 46 mines and shift those elsewhere is on.

The delegation demanded that the process be completed in two months and the government assured it of positive action within the time frame, the statement said.

Gehlot said it takes time to convince the villagers whose livelihood is dependent on the mines but still, the work has progressed rapidly.

The delegation also presented its demands to the chief minister for the protection of the hills of the Brij region and for various development works at Pasopa.

