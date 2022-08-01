'Mother beats me if I ask for a pencil': Child complains to PM Modi about expensive pencils, Maggi

By IANS

KANNAUJ: A six-year-old girl studying in class 1 has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 'hardship' she is facing due to price rise.

The girl, Kriti Dubey, of Chhibramau town in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district wrote in her letter, "My name is Kriti Dubey. I study in class 1. Modiji, you have caused immense price rise. Even my pencil and rubber (eraser) have got costlier and the price of Maggi has been increased, too. Now my mother beats me for asking for a pencil. What shall I do? Other kids steal my pencil."

The letter written in Hindi has gone viral on social media.

Her father Vishal Dubey, who is an advocate, said, "It is my daughter's 'Mann Ki Baat'. She got annoyed recently when her mother scolded her when she lost her pencil in school."

Chhibramau SDM Ashok Kumar told reporters that he came to know about this little girl's letter through social media platforms.

"I am ready to help the child in any way and will also try my best to ensure that her letter reaches concerned authorities," he said.

