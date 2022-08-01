Home Nation

MP shocker: Denied hearse van, sons bring home mother’s body on mobike

The woman had died during the course of treatment at the state government’s medical college hospital early Sunday.

Published: 01st August 2022 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

A man seen carrying his mother's dead body on his motorcycle. (Photo | ANI videos screengrab)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  Allegedly denied a hearse van by a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, two brothers on Sunday had to bring home their mother’s body on a wooden board attached to their motorbike. The woman had died during the course of treatment at the state government’s medical college hospital early Sunday.

The shocking visuals of the two men placing their mother’s body on a wooden board and tying it to their motorcycle to take it back home at Gudaru village around 80 km from Shahdol went viral on Monday. Sources said Jaimantri Yadav, a resident of Gudaru village in neighbouring Anuppur district, was admitted at the Shahdol district hospital due to cardiac problems.

Her condition was said to be critical and she was referred from the district hospital to the state government medical college in Shahdol only on Saturday late night. But she died during the course of treatment a few hours later, sources said. 

Her son Sunderlal Yadav alleged that his mother’s condition deteriorated owing to inadequate treatment at the Shahdol District Hospital. “I requested for a hearse van from the staff at the medical college hospital, but they refused. A private vehicle owner demanded Rs 4,000, which I could not afford. So I was forced to tie my mother’s body to a wooden board attached to my motorbike, which cost me Rs 100,” said Sunderlal.

