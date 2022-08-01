Home Nation

Parliament passes bill to extend laws to Indian research stations in Antarctic region 

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 seeks to constitute a fund for the welfare of Antarctic research work and the protection of the environment of the icy continent.

Published: 01st August 2022 03:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Parliament House, Monsoon session

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Monday passed a bill which seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region.

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022, piloted in the Upper House by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh, was passed with a voice vote after a brief discussion amid a protest by the Opposition on various issues, including the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The House rejected several amendments moved by Opposition parties, including for sending the bill to a select committee of the Rajya Sabha for scrutiny of the proposed legislation.

Lok Sabha had given its approval to the bill on July 22. The Opposition had demanded division on sending the bill to the Select Committee. Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was chairing the session, had called for the division.

With several members protesting in the Well of the House, Kalita said the division cannot take place unless MPs are in their allotted seats, and he called it off.

The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region.

India has two active research stations in the Antarctic -- Maitri and Bharti -- where scientists are involved in research.

The bill proposes to prohibit Indian expedition to Antarctica without a permit or written authorisation of another party to the Antarctic Treaty, provides for inspection by an officer appointed by the government and for a penalty for contravention of certain provisions of the legislation.

It also seeks to constitute a fund for the welfare of Antarctic research work and the protection of the environment of the icy continent.

The House was adjourned after the passage of the bill to meet Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Parliament The Indian Antarctic Bill 2022 Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp