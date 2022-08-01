Home Nation

Raipur ‘criminal gallery’ to nab offenders, deter future incidents

“The criminal gallery will soon be available on a digital platform where the history of the lawbreakers of the region can be visited when required.

By Ejaz Kaiser
RAIPUR:  With an aim to boost prompt action in policing, nab criminals and facilitate insight into investigation processes, the Raipur Police has set up a gallery showing images of persons with criminal records. 

The ‘criminals’ gallery’ set up by the anti-crime branch and cyber cell unit of Raipur Police has classified criminals in various categories along with their photos, personal details and the crime they had committed.

On display are the criminal records of each of them, their place of residence, where and when they committed the crime and the offences for which they were jailed.

The criminals are from the Chhattisgarh capital as well as from other states but had committed the offences reported at Raipur. A database regarding their previous track record has also been compiled as an album.

“The criminal gallery will soon be available on a digital platform where the history of the lawbreakers of the region can be visited when required. More categories of criminals will be added and updated in future,” said Prashant Agrawal, senior superintendent of police, Raipur, who led the initiative. The gallery is linked to all police stations to facilitate the officials in their probe.

To begin with, over 150 identified criminals have been catalogued and displayed in the gallery, which will be updated every month. These offenders have earlier been involved in crimes like dacoity, theft, loot, smuggling and other serious unlawful deeds.

According to the Raipur Police, it is a first-of-its-kind initiative that might help the law enforcement agencies of other states too.

Victims or witnesses can also visit the gallery to examine and corroborate or substantiate if the suspected or accused bears a resemblance to the crimes recorded in the police archive.

“The gallery might possibly also act as a deterrent for criminals to keep away from crime,” said Agrawal.

Details, photos on display

The ‘criminals’ gallery’ set up by the anti-crime branch and cyber cell unit of Raipur Police has classified criminals in various categories along with their photos, personal details and the crime committed.

