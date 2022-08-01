Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, price rise, Congress MPs' suspension

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid massive sloganeering and protest by Congress and other opposition parties over various issues, including price rise.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon for Question Hour after adjournment during the morning session, opposition parties again started protesting.

Some MPs from the opposition benches also came into the Well of the House and shouted slogans.

However, Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the chair, went ahead with the Question Hour.

Several questions were taken up amid the protest.

It was at around 12.40 that the proceedings were again adjourned till 2 pm.

Before adjourning the proceedings, Kalita told protesting members that the leader of the opposition (Mallikarjun Kharge) has demanded a discussion on the issue of price rise.

He further said the leader of the House (Piyush Goyal) has informed that the discussion would be taken up tomorrow.

Protesting members did not yield to Kalita's request for the order in the House leading to adjournment.

The House during the morning session, which started at 11 am, was adjourned for a similar reason for about an hour.

The Shiv Sena as well as TMC MPs then moved into the well of the House.

"Go back to your seats. You cannot use the House to settle the scores outside," Naidu said before adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence.

The Opposition on Monday forced adjournments in the Lok Sabha, demanding the revocation of suspension of four Congress members.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till noon soon after the House convened for the day.

Opposition members resorted to sloganeering when the House reassembled at 12 noon.

BJP member Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm after laying of parliamentary papers on the table of the House and the introduction of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

As the House met at 11 am after the weekend break, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Indian sportspersons who have brought laurels to the country in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

While Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli have bagged gold, Bindyarani Devi and Sanket Sargar got silver and Gururaja Poojary got bronze, he noted.

Birla congratulated the medal winners and all players participating in the sporting event and said they are the inspiration for the youth of the country.

When he took up questions related to different ministries, Congress members started protests demanding the withdrawal of suspension of four of their colleagues.

Initially, they protested standing at the aisles but later came to the well of the House.

The speaker appealed to them to go back to their seats and allow the House to run.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the opposition of disrupting the proceedings and not allowing the House to function by their protests.

Birla said such protests were not good as it was lowering the dignity of the House.

The opposition did not heed to the appeals following which the speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Four Congress MPs -- Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani -- were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protests and carrying placards inside the House.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted mostly due to the opposition protests, seeking a discussion on price rise and GST rate hike on some food items, even since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid massive sloganeering and protest by Congress and other opposition parties over various issues, including price rise. When the House reassembled at 12 noon for Question Hour after adjournment during the morning session, opposition parties again started protesting. Some MPs from the opposition benches also came into the Well of the House and shouted slogans. However, Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the chair, went ahead with the Question Hour. Several questions were taken up amid the protest. It was at around 12.40 that the proceedings were again adjourned till 2 pm. Before adjourning the proceedings, Kalita told protesting members that the leader of the opposition (Mallikarjun Kharge) has demanded a discussion on the issue of price rise. He further said the leader of the House (Piyush Goyal) has informed that the discussion would be taken up tomorrow. Protesting members did not yield to Kalita's request for the order in the House leading to adjournment. The House during the morning session, which started at 11 am, was adjourned for a similar reason for about an hour. The Shiv Sena as well as TMC MPs then moved into the well of the House. "Go back to your seats. You cannot use the House to settle the scores outside," Naidu said before adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Raut in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a nine-hour search at his residence. The Opposition on Monday forced adjournments in the Lok Sabha, demanding the revocation of suspension of four Congress members. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till noon soon after the House convened for the day. Opposition members resorted to sloganeering when the House reassembled at 12 noon. BJP member Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm after laying of parliamentary papers on the table of the House and the introduction of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. As the House met at 11 am after the weekend break, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla congratulated Indian sportspersons who have brought laurels to the country in the ongoing Commonwealth Games. While Mirabai Chanu, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Achinta Sheuli have bagged gold, Bindyarani Devi and Sanket Sargar got silver and Gururaja Poojary got bronze, he noted. Birla congratulated the medal winners and all players participating in the sporting event and said they are the inspiration for the youth of the country. When he took up questions related to different ministries, Congress members started protests demanding the withdrawal of suspension of four of their colleagues. Initially, they protested standing at the aisles but later came to the well of the House. The speaker appealed to them to go back to their seats and allow the House to run. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal accused the opposition of disrupting the proceedings and not allowing the House to function by their protests. Birla said such protests were not good as it was lowering the dignity of the House. The opposition did not heed to the appeals following which the speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon. Four Congress MPs -- Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, TN Prathapan and S Jothimani -- were suspended last Monday for the rest of the session for protests and carrying placards inside the House. Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted mostly due to the opposition protests, seeking a discussion on price rise and GST rate hike on some food items, even since the Monsoon Session began on July 18.