SC tells Centre to 'create a small exception' for alcohol-dependent soldier, grant him disability pension

"He served in Kargil. He was granted pension. See, he has a family. Sometimes you have to look at the human side of justice," Justice Chandrachud told Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan.

Published: 01st August 2022 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court on Monday exhorted the Centre to consider granting disability pension to a soldier who was discharged from service on disciplinary grounds due to alcohol dependency.

A Bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Sudhanshu Dhulia, according to Live Law, noted that if the pension was not granted to the veteran by the Armed Forces Tribunal and he would have come before the Apex Court seeking the same, the Court could have shown him the door. But considering the fact that he was granted pension by the Tribunal, it would not be in the interest of justice to interfere with the same. Saying this, the bench urged the union to look at 'the human side of justice.'

"He served in Kargil. He was granted pension. See, he has a family. Sometimes you have to look at the human side of justice. Create a small exception for this man. You seek instructions", Justice Chandrachud told Additional Solicitor General Madhavi Divan.

ALSO READPlea filed in Supreme Court against Agnipath recruitment scheme, terms it 'illegal'

The Court was reportedly hearing an appeal filed by the Central government challenging an order of the Armed Forces Tribunal granting disability pension to the respondent, Naginder Singh.

