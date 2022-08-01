Six held for threatening MLAs, former legislators in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Six people have been arrested for giving death threats and extortion calls to four Haryana MLAs and some former legislators of Punjab, Haryana police said on Sunday.

The four MLAs received such calls from June 24 to 28 from multiple numbers, which were traced to West Asian countries and operated from Pakistan, police said.

The ex-MLAs of Punjab had also got similar threats from these numbers. The arrests have been made after a two-week-long operation by a Special Investigation Team supervised by Haryana DGP PK Agrawal.

“Five separate teams worked on technical analysis. After tracking the calls, two teams conducted simultaneous raids in Mumbai and Mujjafarpur in Bihar,” police said.

Two members of the gang Dulesh Alam, from Bihar, and Badre Alam, from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested from Mumbai.

The other four -- Amit Yadav, Saddiq Anwar, Sanoj Kumar, Kash Alam -- all from Bihar, were arrested from Muzaffarpur, police said, adding 55 ATM cards, 24 cellphones, 56 SIM cards, 22 passbooks and chequebooks and five mobile phones were recovered from them.

