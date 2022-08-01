Tit-for-tat? After Shiv Sena leader Khotkar joins Shinde camp, Uddhav names late Anand Dighe's nephew as party's Thane unit chief

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Arjun Khotkar on Sunday joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction citing certain “circumstances and problems” behind his decision.

Khotkar had resigned from his post as a deputy leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

“Due to some circumstances and problems, I decided to leave Shiv Sena. I have no grudges or resentment towards Thackeray. Certain circumstances compelled me to leave the party,” he said.

Khotkar is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Jalna sugar factory and Maharashtra state cooperative bank scam. ED had also attached his assets worth Rs 78.38 crore in connection with its probe into the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam

He spoke to Thackeray and the latter told him that he could join the Shinde faction if that was going to solve his problems, he said.

Khotkar was a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Sena government from 2016 to 2019.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appointed Kedar Dighe, nephew of Sena stalwart the late Anand Dighe, as the party's Thane district chief.

Thane is the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who heads the rebel camp of Sena MLAs.

Anand Dighe was believed to be the mentor of Shinde, who rose through the Shiv Sena rank in his political career.

Earlier, the post of Thane district Shiv Sena president fell vacant after Naresh Mhaske resigned in support of Shinde.

Anita Birje, a close associate of the late Dighe and who headed the women's wing of Sena, has been appointed as "Deputy Leader".

Pradip Shinde has been appointed as Thane city Shiv Sena president, Chintamani Kharkhanis as the spokesperson of Thane Shiv Sena, party secretary Vinayak Raut said in a statement.

(With PTI Inputs)

