Home Nation

Tit-for-tat? After Shiv Sena leader Khotkar joins Shinde camp, Uddhav names late Anand Dighe's nephew as party's Thane unit chief

Thane is the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who heads the rebel camp of Sena MLAs.

Published: 01st August 2022 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

UddhavThackeryPTI

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Arjun Khotkar on Sunday joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction citing certain “circumstances and problems” behind his decision.

Khotkar had resigned from his post as a deputy leader of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

“Due to some circumstances and problems, I decided to leave Shiv Sena. I have no grudges or resentment towards Thackeray. Certain circumstances compelled me to leave the party,” he said.

Khotkar is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with Jalna sugar factory and Maharashtra state cooperative bank scam. ED had also attached his assets worth Rs 78.38 crore in connection with its probe into the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank scam

He spoke to Thackeray and the latter told him that he could join the Shinde faction if that was going to solve his problems, he said.

Khotkar was a minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led BJP-Sena government from  2016 to 2019. 

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appointed Kedar Dighe, nephew of Sena stalwart the late Anand Dighe, as the party's Thane district chief.

Thane is the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who heads the rebel camp of Sena MLAs.

Anand Dighe was believed to be the mentor of Shinde, who rose through the Shiv Sena rank in his political career.

Earlier, the post of Thane district Shiv Sena president fell vacant after Naresh Mhaske resigned in support of Shinde.

Anita Birje, a close associate of the late Dighe and who headed the women's wing of Sena, has been appointed as "Deputy Leader".

Pradip Shinde has been appointed as Thane city Shiv Sena president, Chintamani Kharkhanis as the spokesperson of Thane Shiv Sena, party secretary Vinayak Raut said in a statement.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Khotkar Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Enforcement Directorate Anand Dighe Kedar Dighe
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp