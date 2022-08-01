Home Nation

Uproar in Jharkhand Assembly as BJP MLAs seek 'drought-hit' status for state 

As soon as the House assembled around 11 am on Monday, BJP members, donning traditional attire of farmers, trooped in the well of the House with their demand, disrupting Question Hour.

Published: 01st August 2022 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2022 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MLAs, in farmer's attire, stage a demonstration demanding from the state government to declare Jharkhand as drought-hit region, in Ranchi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The second day of Jharkhand Assembly's monsoon session was marked by noisy scenes as opposition BJP members created an uproar demanding that the government declare the state as drought-hit, prompting the speaker to adjourn the proceedings, first till 12.30 pm and then till 2 pm.

As soon as the House assembled around 11 am on Monday, BJP members, donning traditional attire of farmers, trooped in the well of the House with their demand, disrupting Question Hour.

The ruckus increased manifold as Chief Minister Hemant Soren stepped inside the House.

Despite assurance from Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato and rural development minister Alamgir Alam that a special discussion is scheduled on the matter in the second half, the BJP MLAs continued the protest.

The speaker then adjourned the proceedings till 12.30 pm.

Later, as members sat for the proceedings for the second time at 12.35 pm, finance minister Rameshwar Oraon tabled a supplementary budget of Rs 3,436.56 crore for 2022-23 even as there was no let up in the protest by the saffron party legislators.

Unable to control the agitation, Mahto adjourned the House for a second time till 2 pm.

The speaker, during the start of the six-day monsoon session on July 29, had drawn the members' attention to the plight of farmers amid the drought-like situation owing to the scanty rainfall.

"The state's rainfall deficit is around 40 per cent. Of the 24 districts, 12 have received less than normal rainfall. When we sit for discussion on several issues, we have to include the issue of farmers' plight so that a meaningful solution can be reached in this House," he had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jharkhand Assembly BJP
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp