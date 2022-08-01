Women safety, MSP, Gujarat hooch tragedy: Opposition seeks debates on multiple issues in Parliament

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Trinamool Congress has sought a debate in both Houses of Parliament on Monday on the issue of crimes against women, as it targeted the government after a BJP MLA in Gujarat was accused of rape.

TMC Lok Sabha members Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Dola Sen and Rajya Sabha MP Mausam Noor had submitted notices for a discussion on the "need for prevention of crimes against women" in light of "latest reported incidents".

The sources said the TMC MPs moved the notices after Gujarat Rural Development Minister and BJP MLA Arjunsinh Chauhan was accused of raping and illegally confining a woman.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra targeted the prime minister over the issue and tweeted, "Lady raped & confined by BJP Guj Minister Arjunsinh for 5 yrs.

Expecting Hon'ble @ombirlakota to hand mic to Oppn as SOON as he enters LS on Monday so we can ask PMji to Maafi Maango.

Equality before law, Sir! Ominous silence from Drama Bahu brigade.

" Many Opposition leaders, who condemned Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's "sexist" remark against the president, alleged that the BJP, while vociferous if comments are made against its women leaders, is largely silent on party leaders accused of crime against women.

After a controversy broke out over his "Rashtrapatni" remark, Chowdhury said it was a "slip of the tongue" and later apologised to President Droupadi Murmu.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has given a suspension notice under rule 267 on the issues related to proper implementation of Minimum Support Price, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers and killings in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for suspension of business listed for August 2022," wrote Chadha to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

The AAP leader wrote, "That this house do suspend Zero Hour and other relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the non-fulfilment of commitments made to farm unions by the central government, the commitment made by the government on guaranteed MSP, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, punishing the perpetrators of Lakhimpur Kheri massacre, and the deteriorating condition of farmers."

On Sunday, farmers across Punjab held a four-hour 'Rail Roko' protest from 11 am to 3 pm on Sunday in response to a call given for a nationwide protest by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella group comprising around 40 farm organisations, to primarily demand the implementation of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The SKM has also decided to hold a protest against the Punjab government on August 3 over several issues, including the non-payment of sugarcane dues and compensation for cotton crop damaged by whitefly. Notably, AAP is in power in Punjab.

Meanwhile, the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 18 and will continue till August 12.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has given a suspension of business notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking to discuss the issue of "misuse of premier investigative agencies by the Central government for political agendas".

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Council of States of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business/rules on August 1, 2022," wrote Chaturvedi to Rajya Sabha Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Shiv Sena leader, belonging to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's faction, further wrote, "That this august House agrees to suspend the listed business of the day to discuss the misuse of the premier investigating agencies, such as Enforcement Directorate(ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax (IT) Department by the Central Government for political agendas and detaining opposition leaders through these agencies in a bid to silence them."

Earlier on July 27, in a joint letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Opposition parties alleged the misuse of central agencies by the Narendra Modi-led government to target its political opponents.

"We are writing to bring to your attention the continued and intensifying misuse of investigative agencies by the Modi government as part of a systematic vendetta campaign against its political opponents," the letter stated. "The law is the law and must be enforced without fear or favour," the letter read.

The Opposition MPs alleged that the law was being used arbitrarily, selectively and without any justification by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government against prominent leaders of Opposition parties.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 18 and will continue till August 12.

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil has moved a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Gujarat's Botad hooch tragedy.

"I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for 1st August 2022. 72 people have died so far in Gujarat's Botad district due to the consumption of illicit liquor. The hooch tragedy had come to light one week ago," wrote Gohil to Rajya Sabha Speaker M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Congress leader further wrote, "Despite repeated written complaints and appeals against illicit liquor from the Sarpanch to the police, including the Home Minister, no action was taken. This terrible hooch tragedy is a clear case of negligence of administration at all levels."

Forty-two people from Botad and neighbouring Ahmedabad district have died so far after consuming the spurious liquor on July 25, while 97 people are still admitted to hospitals in Bhavnagar, Botad and Ahmedabad, according to Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi.

The Congress on Friday alleged that illicit liquor trade was "flourishing" in the state under the protection of ruling forces and demanded a probe by a sitting high court judge.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the business of spurious liquor and drugs in the state, and asked which ruling forces are giving protection to the "mafias" involved.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress' media department head Pawan Khera and Rajya Sabha MP Amee Yajnik urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak up on the deaths due to spurious liquor and meet families of the victims during his Gujarat visit Friday.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 18 and will continue till August 12.

(From ANI Inputs)

