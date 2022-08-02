Home Nation

All in the family for BJP in MP rural body polls

The long list of leaders’ kin winning in the polls, either as party’s official candidates or as BJP-supported candidates, includes at least two newly elected mayors.

Published: 02nd August 2022 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Anurag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL:  The recently concluded local body polls in Madhya Pradesh have given a lie to BJP chief J P Nadda’s assertion about ‘dynastic politics.’ Many kinfolk of the existing and former lawmakers/ministers of the party have won in the Zila and Janpad panchayat chairperson-vice-chairperson polls as well as mayoral elections in the state.

The long list of leaders’ kin winning in the polls, either as party’s official candidates or as BJP-supported candidates, includes at least two newly elected mayors. In Khandwa, the BJP candidate Amrita Yadav is the daughter-in-law of three-time ex-MLA Hukumchand Yadav and wife of Amar Yadav, the chairperson in the outgoing Khandwa Municipal Corporation.

In Satna of Vindhya region, the winning mayor candidate Yogesh Tamrakar (who defeated local Congress MLA Siddharth Kushwah) is the son of veteran RSS leader Shankar Prasad Tamrakar. In Sagar, the new mayor Sangita Tiwari is the wife of Sushil Tiwari, who joined the BJP, just before the 2018 assembly elections. Sushil is considered close to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s loyalist MP minister Bhupendra Singh.

The recent 51 Zila Panchayat chairperson and vice chairperson polls too weren’t without BJP leaders’ family members. In Tikamgarh district, the party-backed Umita Singh, who is the wife of local MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi (Rahul is ex-CM Uma Bharti’s nephew) won the district panchayat chairperson polls unopposed. In the adjoining Sagar district, Hira Singh Rajput (brother of Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist minister Govind Singh Rajput) won the district panchayat chairperson polls unopposed as a BJP-backed candidate.

State BJP secretary Rajneesh Agrawal said the panchayat polls were not contested on the official party symbol. “The number of party-supported winning candidates who were actually kin of party leaders (including current and former lawmakers and ministers) is in single digits only,” said Agrawal. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Polls JP Nadda Madhya Pradesh
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp