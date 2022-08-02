Arora is new Delhi Police Commissioner  

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sanjay Arora, a 1998-batch Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer, was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner on Sunday, according to a notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Arora, the current Director-general of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), will take charge on Monday. Once part of the Tamil Nadu Police special task force which later hunted down forest brigand Veerappan, Arora will succeed Rakesh Asthana, a Gujarat-cadre IPS officer who retired on Sunday. Arora, 57, is the second successive non-AGMUT cadre IPS officer to head the Delhi Police and the third since the Delhi Police Act was passed in 1978 and a commissionerate was established. Arora is due for retirement in 2025. Arora was Coimbatore Police Commissioner between 2002 and 2004. He was appointed as ITBP DG in 2021. He also had stints in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF).