Assam starts drive to issue digital caste certificates

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday launched the “Mission Bhumiputra” scheme whereby digitised caste certificates will be provided to students. It is expected to simplify the process and curb corruption. The government said the manual system of issuing caste certificates would be ceased forthwith. From August 8, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) will give the format of applications for caste certificates to the headmasters of educational institutes. They will fill them up and send them back to the DCs who will then forward the same to the boards of respective caste or tribe. “The DCs will convene a meeting with the boards to decide on the protocol for issuing caste certificates to the students. If in the process any doubt crops up, the application may be sent for further verification,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement explaining the process on Monday. The certificates, digitally signed by the respective DCs, will be available in DigiLocker.