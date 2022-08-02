Home Nation

Assam starts drive to issue digital caste certificates

The Assam government on Monday launched the “Mission Bhumiputra” scheme whereby digitised caste certificates will be provided to students.

Published: 02nd August 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

caste-certificate

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The Assam government on Monday launched the “Mission Bhumiputra” scheme whereby digitised caste certificates will be provided to students. It is expected to simplify the process and curb corruption. The government said the manual system of issuing caste certificates would be ceased forthwith.

From August 8, the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) will give the format of applications for caste certificates to the headmasters of educational institutes. They will fill them up and send them back to the DCs who will then forward the same to the boards of respective caste or tribe.

“The DCs will convene a meeting with the boards to decide on the protocol for issuing caste certificates to the students. If in the process any doubt crops up, the application may be sent for further verification,” the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement explaining the process on Monday. The certificates, digitally signed by the respective DCs, will be available in DigiLocker.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Mission Bhumiputra Certificate caste certificates
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp