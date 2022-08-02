BSF fires on suspected drone at International Border in Jammu

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The BSF men fired on suspected drone at the International Border (IB) in Kanachak sector of Jammu while a blast took place near a Police Station in Ramban district on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A BSF spokesman said BSF troops fired on an unidentified flying object with a blinking light at 2135 hours in Kanachak area of Jammu as it tried to cross the International Border.

He said the object was not observed by troops thereafter. Search of the area is underway, the spokesman said. The security officials have accused the Pakistani troops of using drones to drop arms, ammunition and drugs on this side of the International Border (IB).

Security forces have shot some drones and recovered arms and drugs from them while some other seizures have been made close to the IB.

Meanwhile, a blast took place near police post-Indh in the Gool subdivision of Ramban district in the early morning today. No injuries or damage was reported in the explosion.

After the blast, the policemen guarding the police station fired some rounds in the air. The top police and security officials rushed to the area to assess the situation. A contingent of police and army launched a search operation in the area.

