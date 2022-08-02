Home Nation

Congress suspends three MLAs for anti-party activities in Jharkhand 

Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said the three MLAs were allegedly involved in a plot to weaken the party and mislead other MLAs. He said the coalition government with JMM is stable.

Published: 02nd August 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 09:31 AM

Jharkhand Congress in-charge Avinash Pande speaks to the media about the suspension of three Jharkhand MLAs, in New Delhi on Sunday | pTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After three Congress MLAs from Jharkhand were caught with a cash in West Bengal, the Congress on Sunday suspended them while accusing the BJP of attempting to topple its coalition government in the state.

Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pande said the three MLAs were allegedly involved in a plot to weaken the party and mislead other MLAs. He said the coalition government with JMM is stable. “The party leadership is aware of who all are part of the conspiracy and will take action at an appropriate time,” he said. 

Congress accused the BJP of attempting to topple the state government. “The democracy is being shredded to pieces as democratically elected governments are being destabilised in a brazen manner. Efforts being made from the last two years to destabilise the government in Jharkhand,” he alleged, adding that an FIR was also registered in the connection some days ago against BJP leaders.

