CUET Phase 2 exams from Aug 4: Admit cards issued, second chance for those who missed in July

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Candidates who missed the CUET exam in the first phase in July due to a last-minute change of centre and cancellation will get another chance in the second phase, beginning August 4, officials said Tuesday.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday also released admit cards for students appearing for exams on August 4, 5 and 6, two days before the second phase of the Central University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) will begin.

The admit cards for the examinations to be held after August 6 will be issued later.

The testing agency also announced that exams for candidates affected by floods and having other entrance and competitive examinations during this period had been shifted to August 12, 13 and 14 from August 4, 5 and 6, 2022, following various representations.

Technical problems in the first phase marred the first-ever CUET. Exams were cancelled in two centres, one in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and the other Punjab's Pathankot.

NTA said the 190 students who could not take the exams in these two centres can now take them. Many students complained that their exam centres were changed at the last minute, resulting in many missing it. NTA later formed a committee investigating these complaints and have now allowed 19 students to retake the exam.

"Every effort is being made to provide candidates with their first choice of city. However, due to an insufficient number of registered candidates in a town or an inadequate number of secure nodes, a different city may have been allotted in some cases. This is being done as per the policy of the NTA," NTA said.

ALSO READ | Easy process, tough path, teething issues? CUET questions continue to bother aspirants

However, such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at a different city allotted now or exercise the option to appear in the earlier town at a later date, i.e., after August 10.

These candidates are requested to exercise this option before downloading their admit cards, and their examinations will be scheduled after August 10. This option can be seen on the official website of CUET (UG) for downloading the admit card.

A few representations were also received from the candidates who had other entrance and competitive examinations during this period or who had been affected by floods, etc. "Such requests have been considered, and their city/date has been changed," the testing agency said.

Like in the first phase, the admit card was released two days before the exam.

The Phase I exams were conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20, and the second phase exams are slated for August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 20.

According to the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Professor M Jagadish Kumar, of the 2,50,495 candidates allotted slots in CUET 2022 phase one, 1,91,586 appeared in the exam. He said phase 1 saw 76.48 per cent attendance, while as many as 58,909 candidates missed it.

Kumar had earlier informed that nearly 8 lakh 10 thousand students would appear in phase 1 and 6 lakh 80 thousand students will do so in phase 2 of the all-India-level exam for admission to various UG courses in 44 central and 46 other universities in India.

(Download admit forms from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in)

NEW DELHI: Candidates who missed the CUET exam in the first phase in July due to a last-minute change of centre and cancellation will get another chance in the second phase, beginning August 4, officials said Tuesday. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday also released admit cards for students appearing for exams on August 4, 5 and 6, two days before the second phase of the Central University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) will begin. The admit cards for the examinations to be held after August 6 will be issued later. The testing agency also announced that exams for candidates affected by floods and having other entrance and competitive examinations during this period had been shifted to August 12, 13 and 14 from August 4, 5 and 6, 2022, following various representations. Technical problems in the first phase marred the first-ever CUET. Exams were cancelled in two centres, one in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and the other Punjab's Pathankot. NTA said the 190 students who could not take the exams in these two centres can now take them. Many students complained that their exam centres were changed at the last minute, resulting in many missing it. NTA later formed a committee investigating these complaints and have now allowed 19 students to retake the exam. "Every effort is being made to provide candidates with their first choice of city. However, due to an insufficient number of registered candidates in a town or an inadequate number of secure nodes, a different city may have been allotted in some cases. This is being done as per the policy of the NTA," NTA said. ALSO READ | Easy process, tough path, teething issues? CUET questions continue to bother aspirants However, such candidates have been given a choice to either avail the examination facility at a different city allotted now or exercise the option to appear in the earlier town at a later date, i.e., after August 10. These candidates are requested to exercise this option before downloading their admit cards, and their examinations will be scheduled after August 10. This option can be seen on the official website of CUET (UG) for downloading the admit card. A few representations were also received from the candidates who had other entrance and competitive examinations during this period or who had been affected by floods, etc. "Such requests have been considered, and their city/date has been changed," the testing agency said. Like in the first phase, the admit card was released two days before the exam. The Phase I exams were conducted on July 15, 16, 19 and 20, and the second phase exams are slated for August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 20. According to the University Grants Commission (UGC) chairman, Professor M Jagadish Kumar, of the 2,50,495 candidates allotted slots in CUET 2022 phase one, 1,91,586 appeared in the exam. He said phase 1 saw 76.48 per cent attendance, while as many as 58,909 candidates missed it. Kumar had earlier informed that nearly 8 lakh 10 thousand students would appear in phase 1 and 6 lakh 80 thousand students will do so in phase 2 of the all-India-level exam for admission to various UG courses in 44 central and 46 other universities in India. (Download admit forms from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in)