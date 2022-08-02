Home Nation

Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely

The reshuffle was expected as the ruling party believes that the legal battle of Chatterjee, who was among the key cabinet members, will continue for long.

Published: 02nd August 2022 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said there would be cabinet reshuffle on August 3 prompted by arrest of suspended Trinamool Congress heavyweight Partha Chatterjee, who was minister-in-charge of four departments, and death of two senior politicians Subrata Mukherjee and Sadhan Pande. She also announced of formation of seven new districts in the state.

The CM, after holding cabinet meeting on Monday, said five to six new faces would be inducted in her ministry while some ministers would be moved out and given organisational responsibility. “We will have to reshuffle the cabinet because Partha Chatterjee is behind bar and senior ministers like Mukherjee and Pande passed away,” said Mamata refuting speculations that she would dissolve the entire cabinet and a fresh cabinet will be sworn in. Mamata said after the death of two senior ministers, she is in-charge of most of the departments. “I cannot do everything. We have to divide the work,” she said. 

The reshuffle was expected as the ruling party believes that the legal battle of Chatterjee, who was among the key cabinet members, will continue for long. Chatterjee was arrested in connection with alleged recruitment scam in schools during his tenure as the education minister.

Before his arrest, Chatterjee held crucial departments, which include commerce and industries and parliamentary affairs. The ruling party changed a number of district presidents and chairman and new faces were given responsibility. “There will be more changes in the party’s district-level hierarchy,’’ said a senior leader of the TMC.

7 new districts carved out 
The Mamata Banerjee government on Monday decided to carve out seven new districts in the state. Two new districts will be carved out North 24-Parganas, said Mamata. “In South 24-Parganas, Sunderbans will be a new district. Murshidabad will have two more districts and one in Bankura,” Mamata said after a cabinet meeting       
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal TMC
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp