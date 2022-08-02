Guwahati Diary: Ghost of cross-voting during Prez polls still chasing Congress in Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Ghost of cross-voting chases Congress

The ghost of cross-voting during the recent Presidential election is still chasing the Congress in Assam. It has issued a virtual gag order on its leaders and workers by directing them to not make any statement to the media on the issue. Party’s state chief Bhupen Kumar Bora said the Pradesh Congress has been empowered to consider the issue of cross-voting and take a final decision. He requested party workers to not make further statements on it. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed the NDA got 22 “extra votes” after the MLAs of the opposition parties had cross-voted. He said close to 15 votes had come from the Congress while remaining six-seven were cast by MLAs of other parties.

Daughters make CM, minister proud

Their fathers have made it big in their political career. Now, they are making their parents proud by excelling in life. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s daughter Sukanya secured 92.75 per cent marks in the class XII board examination. Trinabrita, daughter of Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, scored 95.5 per cent. Baruah is a close aide of Sarma. “A moment to cherish! My daughter Sukanya scored 92.75 per cent in her ISC XII exam. You made us proud! Have my blessings in every step of your life,” a euphoric Sarma had tweeted. Baruah too was overjoyed. He expressed his gratitude to the teachers and the staff of Trinabrita’s school for their guidance and care.

Assam MLAs scout for rented houses

Some Assam MLAs are scouting for rented accommodations. The Assembly secretariat had written to the MLAs, asking them to vacate their official quarters by July 20 as these houses, built in the 1970s, will be demolished for the construction of multi-storey buildings for their accommodation. After some missed the deadline, the Assembly secretariat said water and electricity supply would be cut from the midnight of July 31. Subsequently, some vacated the houses but others continued to stay there. All India United Democratic Front MLA Sujam Uddin Laskar said these MLAs would meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking time to vacate the quarters.

Prasanta mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

