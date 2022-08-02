Madurai MP Su Venkatesan decries order to give Hindi name to railway info centres

Iswarya Karthikeyan By

Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Railway ministry's recent instructions to all Zonal Railways to modify the nomenclature of enquiry (cum information) booth/counter to ‘SAHYOG’ has been condemned by Madurai MP Su Venkatesan.

On Tuesday, he tweeted saying, "The railway board has issued orders to rename enquiry and information centres at every railway station in India as 'SAHYOG.' I strongly condemn these orders passed by Hindi fanatics."

He also requested the Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to intervene and withdraw these orders with immediate effect.

In this regard, he has sent a letter to the railway minister saying that he was shocked to know about the Railway Board's decision. He further says that he doesn't know the need for this change in nomenclature while people are very comfortable with the same in their regional languages throughout the country.

He also mentioned that apart from practical difficulties, this decision is a contravention of the Official Language Implementation rules 1976.

