Money kept in my residences without my knowledge: Partha's close aide

ED sleuths have recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash, along with jewellery, from her two flats in south-west Kolkata and Belghoria.

Arpita Mukherjee (Photo| EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Suspended TMC leader Partha Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, who has also been held by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with its probe into a school recruitment scam, said on Tuesday that crores of rupees recovered from by the agency was slipped into her residences without her knowledge.

Mukerjee, after deboarding a vehicle, told waiting reporters, "Money was kept in my residences without my knowledge", sparking speculation as to who was she pointing fingers at.

Earlier, Chatterjee, who has been relieved of his ministerial duties, had said that he was a "victim of a conspiracy" and expressed displeasure over the TM's decision to suspend him.

The veteran leader had also said that only time would tell if the action against him was justified. Both Chatterjee and Mukherjee have said that the money recovered did not belong to them.

They will be produced before PMLA court on Wednesday, with the 10-day ED custody of the duo coming to an end.

