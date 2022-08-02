Home Nation

Police probing FIR against Sanjay Raut seek original audio from complainant to identify caller

The official said the complainant had submitted the audio clip to the police in a pen drive, but the police want the original audio which was recorded in 2016.

Published: 02nd August 2022 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut being taken for a medical check-up by ED officials, after which he will be produced in a special court. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police probing the criminal intimidation case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is awaiting the original audio recorded by the woman complainant and will submit it to the forensic science laboratory in Kalina to identify the caller, an official said on Tuesday.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Raut on Sunday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including insulting the modesty of the woman on a complaint lodged by a witness in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, claiming she was threatened.

Recently, an audio clip in which a male voice can be heard threatening a woman using foul language went viral.

The official said the complainant had submitted the audio clip to the police in a pen drive, but the police want the original audio which was recorded in 2016.

"Once we get hold of the original recording, we will seek the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to establish the identity of the caller," he said.

Police have invoked sections 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code in their FIR against Raut.

The complainant registered her statement with the police on Sunday. She was provided security as requested by her.

The woman had approached the police claiming she was given rape and murder threat in a typed paper, which was inserted in a newspaper delivered to her on July 15.

The ED arrested Raut on Sunday night in connection with a money laundering case emerging from a chawl redevelopment scheme in Mumbai. He was remanded in ED custody till August 4 on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut ED raids Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp