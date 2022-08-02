WATCH | Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A car belonging to Go First airline went under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane's nose wheel, sources said.

The IndiGo aircraft was readying to depart for Patna this morning when a Swift Dzire car belonging to Go First airline went under it.

There was no damage to the plane, aviation industry sources said.

IndiGo and Go First did not respond to PTI's request for statements on this incident.

Meanwhile, reports quoting officials said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the civil aviation regulator, will investigate the incident that happened at Delhi Airport's T2 terminal.

The car's driver was subjected to a breath analyser test for consumption of alcohol and it was found to be negative, the officials told Press Trust of India.

#WATCH | A Go Ground Maruti vehicle stopped under the nose area of the Indigo aircraft VT-ITJ that was parked at Terminal T-2 IGI airport, Delhi. It was an Indigo flight 6E-2022 (Delhi–Patna) pic.twitter.com/dxhFWwb5MK — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

