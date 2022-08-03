Home Nation

Don’t blame Covid, Ukraine war: Opposition

TMC MP Derek O’Brien said imposition of GST on pre-packed food items was not agreed by the Opposition in the GST Council.

Published: 03rd August 2022 11:31 AM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday | PTI

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Opposition Tuesday asked the government not to blame global economy, Covid-19 and Ukraine war as reasons behind the rise in prices of essential commodities and accept that it has failed to address the issues while the BJP said that inflation is beyond control of any country and despite that the Modi government has succeeded in keeping it under check.

The Rajya Sabha took up discussion on price rise and as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam was responding, the Trinamool Congress MPs staged walkout, saying the minister was more interested in running down opposition states rather than looking for solutions to price rise.   

Initiating the discussion, CPI (M) MP Elamaram Kareem said there has been a steep rise in prices of essential commodities since 2014 and imposition of GST on pre-packed food items has further put burden on the poor.

“The government should tax the rich, not the poor. It is tragic testimony that farmers are fighting to get better prices and consumers are weighed down by high prices despite record food grains,” he said.  
TMC MP Derek O’Brien said imposition of GST on pre-packed food items was not agreed by the Opposition in the GST Council.

“The unemployment is affecting the poor badly. On top of it, rupee depreciation has put pressure on the economy. We appeal to the government, first you have to acknowledge the problem. If you do not 
acknowledge the problem, how will you fix the problem?” he said.

