Home Nation

ED finds Young Indian and Kolkata firm connection

Young Indian was just incorporated when Dotex gave it this loan and this has raised questions.

Published: 03rd August 2022 08:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 08:47 PM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Logo of Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate officials probing the National Herald matter have also found that Kolkata based firm Dotex Merchandise Private Limited had allegedly laundered money by giving a loan of Rs one crore to Young Indian (YI) Private Limited in 2010.

YI was just incorporated when Dotex gave it this loan and this has raised questions.

Recently when Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi were grilled by the ED officials, both were asked about Dotex.

The Gandhis were asked about several transactions by Dotex.

The firm is reportedly situated at 5, Lower Rawdon Street in Sreepally in Ballygunge, Kolkata, in a residential apartment named Aakash Deep.

"Dotex firm allegedly paid Rs 1 crore to Young Indian. This was a loan which they gave to YI in 2010. The loan given by Dotex Merchandise was never returned. YI was just incorporated when this loan was given," said an ED source.

The ED suspects that the money was laundered through YI.

The ED can summon Dotex employees to get their statements recorded.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Young India Dotex ED
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp