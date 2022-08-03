Home Nation

Finance Minister puts up government defence on price rise

For a second day in a row, Nirmala Sitharaman countered the Opposition’s remarks on price rise

Published: 03rd August 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For a second day in a row, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman countered the Opposition’s remarks on price rise. During the question hour in Rajya Sabha, she reiterated that the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) is making efforts to address volatility in the currency and the inflation is still under control at 7 per cent unlike the UPA regime when it touched double digits.

“Nobody is in denial of the price rise issue...We are at 7% with efforts. The Government and RBI are making efforts so that it can be brought below 6%,” Sitharaman said. She also said blaming the government that it works for only for Adanis and Ambanis is a complete politicisation of the debate about upliftment of the poor people.

“We are trying to reach out to every poor of this country in this recovery process post Covid pandemic. Macroeconomic fundamentals of the country are strong,” Sitharaman added. Citing Bangladesh and Pakistan examples for their balance of payments (BoPs) crisis, Sitharaman stated that the fundamentals of India are quite strong. Economic distress should be looked at in a holistic way, she said.

“The increase in average price of commodities, potato, onion, tomato between 2009 and 2013 was 164%, 324% and 160% respectively, today the prices of these commodities are held in control with the Government’s measures,” Sitharaman said. Meanwhile, she also stated that the Indian currency will find its own course and the Central Bank’s steps are not so much to set the value of rupee but to address the volatility.

She also said that India has withstood the impact of US Fed’s decisions as compared with the other peer group countries. ‘I would like to assure that there is no collapse of the currency,’ the minister said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Price list GST Nirmala Sitharaman Finance Minister
India Matters
Enforcement Directorate used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Yes Bank-DHFL case: ED attaches Rs 415 cr worth assets of builders Avinash Bhosale, Sanjay Chhabria
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
India's services sector growth falls to 4-month low in July 
Madurai Kamaraj University
Conman posing as registar dupes several students, alumni of Madurai Kamaraj University
Karnataka High Court (File Photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)
Karnataka HC issues notice to State and Centre over 'detention' of 38 Sri Lankan citizens from prison

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp