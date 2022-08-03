In ‘dry’ Gujarat, booze, drugs taking centre stage ahead of Assembly polls

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: As political parties gear up to fight the upcoming Assembly polls in the state, alcohol and drugs consumption is snowballing into a major issue. The Gujarat Congress staged a ‘dharna’ on Tuesday on the issue of liquor ban.

The recent hooch tragedy in the BJP-ruled state, wherein 50 people died and many fell ill after consuming spurious liquor, has brought embarrassment to the state leadership. Arvind Kejriwal latched on to the issue in his last two public addresses in the state.

“People of Gujarat have two options — they will get spurious liquor if they vote for them (BJP) or they will get employment if they vote for us,” he said on Monday. He also visited the kin of the victims of the hooch tragedy and sought compensation for them.

Congress leaders have also started targeting the BJP on the illicit trade. Rahul Gandhi recently posted on social media figures of three drug recoveries allegedly worth around Rs 22,000 crore at Mundra port since September 2021 and questioned the law and order situation.

The Opposition’s attacks, and public anger over the menace, have prompted BJP to get into a damage control mode. Its state spokesperson Yamal Vyas said, “Gujarat ATS is doing a good job. Along with the Coast Guard, they have filed over 400 cases under the NDPS Act in six months. When Gujarat Police is doing such good work, what is the problem of Congress?”

AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

The AAP on Tuesday announced its first list of 10 candidates for Gujarat Assembly poll to be held in December. While Sagar Rabari has got Bechraji ticket, Arjun Rathwa will contest from Chhota Udaipur and Vashram Sagathia has got Rajkot Rural seat. Ram Dhaduk, Rajendra Solanki and Bhema Chaudhary will fight from Kamrej (Surat), Bardoli and Deodar, respectively.

