Lucknow Diary: Mann Ki Baat features success story of Gorakhpur’s bee-keeper Nimit Singh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Beekeeper’s sweet taste of success

PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat this week featured the success story of Gorakhpur’s bee-keeper Nimit Singh. The PM said, “Apiculture is full of opportunities and the youth is taking it as a profession. Nimit is one such example. He did BTech and his father is a doctor. But after completing studies, he decided to venture into honey production. For quality check he has set up a lab in Lucknow. Nimit ji is earning well from honey and beeswax and also imparting training to farmers.” Nimit has set up his honey production unit in Barabanki. He learned basics of apiculture after visiting Sikkim, Kolkata and Jharkhand. In 2016, he started honey production with 50 boxes. Now his annual turnover is Rs 2 crore and he employs 700 people.

‘Letter bomb’ to Shah works for Khatik

The ‘letter bomb’ hurled by junior Jal Shakti minister Dinesh Khatik seems to have worked. Khatik, who sent his ‘resignation’ letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, citing unfair treatment by officers because of him being an SC community member, had also levelled charges of corruption against the officials and had claimed that he had not been allocated any work. While he was mollified after a meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet minister Swatantra Dev Singh, the Jal Shakti minister has also swung into action to please Khatik. The principal secretary of the department has now allocated nine divisions each to Khatik and the other junior minister Ramkesh Nishad. Both will be responsible to oversee their respective divisions.

AMU removes books of Maududi, Qutub

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has removed books of two authors from its syllabus after a group of writers and social workers complained to PM Narendra Modi about the ‘radical teachings’ of these books. The Islamic Studies department removed the books written by Pakistan’s Maulana Abul Ala Maududi and Egypt’s Syed Qutub. The complaint said Maududi in his books encourages prosecution of non-Muslims. “He also supports Islamisation of the world,” the complaint said. The head of Islamic Studies department, Prof Mohammad Ismail confirmed that the books were removed after a decision taken by AMU board. He, however, said there was nothing radical in writings of these authors.

Namita bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

